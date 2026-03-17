Illinois Votes in Crowded House, Senate Primaries

Illinois voters are deciding primaries Tuesday for six open US House and Senate seats that will spur a new generation of leadership in the state's heavily Democratic congressional delegation. The retirement of longtime Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, has triggered a competitive campaign, drawing as candidates two sitting House members and the lieutenant governor, among others, the AP reports. Sharp elbows and furious fundraising have marked the race, which also is a test of the influence of Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, a billionaire whose name has been floated as a 2028 presidential contender.