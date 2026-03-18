Muskets Crack as Boston Marks a Big Anniversary

Reenactors in 18th-century military coats and tricorn hats filled the pews of one of the nation's oldest Catholic churches on Tuesday before firing muskets outside and marching through neighborhood streets, marking the 250th anniversary of the day British forces evacuated the city. Men, horses, and even cattle moved through South Boston's hills in the morning wind as residents watched from stoops—some in pajamas and wrapped in blankets, appearing to have been awakened by the sound of drums and bagpipes, the AP reports.

Evacuation Day commemorates March 17, 1776, when British troops withdrew from Boston. The breakthrough came when Gen. George Washington fortified Dorchester Heights with artillery hauled from Fort Ticonderoga by Col. Henry Knox, prompting the British evacuation. The event marked the Continental Army's first major victory of the Revolutionary War, ending an 11-month siege of Boston and securing the city for the American cause. The anniversary also traditionally falls on St. Patrick's Day, a pairing that has shaped Boston's celebrations for decades and was marked again with a combined parade in South Boston last weekend.

The ceremony Tuesday began at St. Augustine Chapel and Cemetery, where participants gathered for Mass in the 1818 building before forming a procession that moved through South Boston toward Dorchester Heights, the hill where colonial forces positioned artillery overlooking the harbor. The commemoration continued there, with a ceremony featuring Revolutionary War reenactment units, music, and a wreath-laying. The event also marked the reopening of the Dorchester Heights monument following a $37 million renovation project.

Ronald White of Milton, dressed in colonial attire, stood with reenactors firing replica muskets in the church's graveyard following the service and said the anniversary carries personal meaning. A member of the New Hampshire Sons of the American Revolution, he traces his lineage to an ancestor who fought in the war. His eyes teared up Tuesday talking about how inspired he feels by the nation's founders. "To think that 250 years ago Henry Knox made such a courageous stand, I get choked up thinking about it," White said. "They really were going up against a force—it was kind of a suicidal idea to stand up against Great Britain. And we did it. Here we are remembering it."

Greta Gaffin, a Boston University theology student studying American religious history, said the Catholic service struck her as historically ironic. Holding a Catholic Mass to mark the anniversary is a scene the nation's founders might not have imagined. Colonial Massachusetts long restricted Catholic worship, and churches did not take root in Boston until after the Revolution, as religious freedoms expanded and Irish immigration reshaped the city. "I'm here because I think having a Catholic Mass in honor of Evacuation Day is conceptually absurd," she said. "They would have hated this—I had to see it." "And I love parades," she added.