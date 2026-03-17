Florida Executes Man Who Raped, Killed Young Mother

A Florida man was executed Tuesday evening for the rape and murder of a young mother who frantically called 911 on her attacker's cellphone while she was tied up in his car. Michael Lee King, 54, was pronounced dead at 6:13pm following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke, authorities said. He had been convicted of first-degree murder, sexual battery, and kidnapping in the January 2008 killing of 21-year-old Denise Amber Lee. Court records show the woman was outside her North Port home with her two sons—a toddler and an infant—when King drove by, spotted her, and later abducted her while leaving the children home alone, the AP reports.