Academy Backs Teyana Taylor After Alleged Oscars Shove

Teyana Taylor left the Academy Awards as a member of the top Oscar-winning film—but only after a run-in with security, NBC News reports. The actor-singer says she was shoved by a guard near the end of Sunday's ceremony, telling one man in viral video that he was "rude" for "putting your hands on a female," and another person that he had "literally shoved" her.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it was "extremely upset" about what Taylor experienced, identified the person as part of an outside security team, and said the behavior was "unacceptable." The Academy praised Taylor's "remarkable grace" and said it is taking steps to prevent a repeat. Taylor thanked the Academy on X for its support. Security Industry Specialists, the firm hired for the event, later acknowledged a "brief" interaction and "incidental contact," saying it regretted the escalation and has handled the issue internally. Taylor told TMZ she was fine but doesn't accept "unwarranted and unprovoked" disrespect.

Nominated for best supporting actress, she didn't win, but did make it onstage as One Battle After Another secured best picture. Meanwhile, her joyful reaction to Amy Madigan beating her to win best supporting actress was being picked apart by some online who thought it seemed "off," Deadline reports. "The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness," Taylor responded to the critics on X. "They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else's victory requires something many people never learned…how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity."