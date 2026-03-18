Judge Orders Voice of America Staff Reinstated

A Trump ally's bid to radically shrink Voice of America just hit a legal wall, Politico reports. On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered the government to bring back more than 1,000 sidelined employees and restart VOA's international broadcasts, ruling that the near-shutdown of the US-funded outlet violated federal administrative law. District Judge Royce Lamberth said US Agency for Global Media CEO Kari Lake's push to effectively dismantle VOA and its parent agency, which she leads, flouted congressional requirements and was carried out while she was improperly installed in an acting role without Senate confirmation. Lake ultimately gave up the title in November.

Starting early last year, USAGM had put hundreds of journalists on leave and moved to cut about 85% of staff, leaving only a few language services on air. VOA has transmitted news around the world since World War II, often to countries with no free press, the AP reports. Lamberth ordered workers back on the job by March 23 and criticized what he called the government's "flagrant and nearly year-long refusal" to follow the law, saying Lake "thumbed her nose" at statutory safeguards. VOA journalists who sued said they're ready to "begin repairing the damage" and restore trust with global audiences. The White House has since tapped Sarah B. Rogers as Trump's formal nominee to lead USAGM; until she's confirmed, Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas is in charge.