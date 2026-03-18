Military: 'No Definitive Answer' on Show's Live-Fire Accident

A "one in a million" malfunction during a live fire demonstration over Camp Pendleton last October led to a misfire that rained shrapnel on Interstate 5, striking two California Highway Patrol vehicles, a US Marine Corps investigation found. An artillery shell exploded over the highway that serves as the main corridor between Los Angeles and San Diego during a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, attended by Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Nobody was hurt, and investigators ruled out negligence or wrongdoing by Corps members. The day before the event, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called the planned demonstration dangerous, and he ordered I-5 to be closed.

In a 666-page report dated Dec. 19 and first reported on Monday, the Marines concluded that there "is no definitive answer" to why an M795 high explosive round detonated early at an altitude of about 1,480 feet during the Oct. 18 demonstration. Such a premature detonation is "beyond reasonable expectations and should not have happened, but it did," the report says. "It is manufactured to a tolerance of one defect in a million," per the report. Organizers planned to fire 60 rounds of live artillery in 5 minutes over the highway, per the report. But a round in the first volley of shots failed and detonated early, and the rest of the demonstration was canceled, the report said.

Days after the malfunction, 26 California US House members and the state's two senators sent a letter to Hegseth asking who decided to shoot live artillery over the freeway and how authorities prepared for the safety risks. The Marine report concluded several factors could have contributed to the malfunction, including the howitzer guns being too close together when fired and the "potential presence of anomalous electromagnetic energy in the vicinity." "What was different from the thousands of times before this event employing the same shell-fuze combination, weapons system, and highly trained Marines? There is no definitive answer," the report said.