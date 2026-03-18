Scotland Rejects Assisted Dying at Final Stage

Scotland has just turned down a chance to become the first part of the UK to allow assisted dying despite widespread support among the public. After five debate sessions and a rare Friday sitting, members of the Scottish Parliament rejected the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill late Tuesday by 69 votes to 57, killing proposals that would have let mentally competent adults with less than six months to live request life-ending medication from an authorized health professional under strict safeguards, per the BBC . The free vote cut across party lines, with 12 MSPs who initially backed the bill's principles switching sides at the final stage.

Opponents repeatedly warned of coercion, saying vulnerable and disabled people could feel pushed toward an assisted death and arguing efforts should instead focus on better end-of-life care. Supporters, including bill sponsor Liam McArthur and MSPs who shared personal stories of family members' suffering, insisted robust protections—including doctor checks to determine whether a person was being coerced—were built in.

First Minister John Swinney said he was "relieved" by the result, while McArthur called the outcome "devastating." During the final debate, the Liberal Democrat argued a "no" vote would "condemn [Scots] to suffer," or force them to make decisions "behind closed doors with no safeguards, no protections, no support," per the Guardian. He said the issue is "not going away," even as similar legislation in England and Wales appears unlikely to pass before the current Parliament ends. A 2025 survey found 79% of Brits support assisted dying, according to Dignity in Dying. Among Scots, support was 81% in cases involving terminal illness.