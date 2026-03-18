Separate Shootings Hit VA Clinic, Air Force Base

A shooting at a US Air Force base in New Mexico on Tuesday has left one person dead and another wounded, according to military officials. The Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, in southern New Mexico, was put on lockdown at about 5:30pm because of reports of an active shooter, according to a statement released by the 49th Wing. The person who was wounded has been taken for medical treatment. Security officials have confirmed the base is safe and the lockdown has been lifted, the AP reports. "Emergency personnel are responding to the situation and there is no threat at this time," the statement said. Neither the names of the people shot nor additional details on the shooting have been released.
There was also a shooting Tuesday at a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in a small town at the foot of the Blue Ridge mountains in Georgia, and the gunman was shot and killed, police said. A Veterans Affairs employee was taken by helicopter to a hospital after the gunfire Tuesday afternoon, VA spokesman Peter Kasperowicz said. Jasper police responded to the scene around 1:30pm Tuesday, the city said in a statement. Outside the VA clinic, the officers confronted the gunman, who was shot and killed, authorities said. The gunman was from the Jasper area, Jasper Police Chief Matt Dawkins told reporters at the scene. But details about him were not immediately released, the AP reports. "We don't know what led up to it," Dawkins said. It's not clear whether the suspect had a military background.