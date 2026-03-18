Intruder Climbs Into Moo Deng's Enclosure

A man has been arrested after he was caught climbing into the enclosure of Moo Deng, the adorable pygmy hippo who became a social media sensation, zoo officials said. The Thai man allegedly entered the enclosure on Tuesday evening while a keeper was away and no other visitors were around, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo's Director Narongwit Chodchoy told the AP .

The man remained inside the enclosure for a minute or two before staff noticed him, Narongwit said, adding that he did not attempt to flee while the zoo called for police. Moo Deng soared to stardom shortly after she was born in 2024, largely thanks to a keeper who shared adorable pictures and videos of the baby hippo on social media. Since then, she has drawn large crowds from Thailand and abroad who want to witness her charm in person and shoot photos and videos of her cute moments for themselves.

Police initially charged the man with trespassing, but the investigation is ongoing and Narongwit said the zoo intends to pursue all available legal action. Police did not identify the suspect. The man has now been released on bail, Narongwit said. He said Moo Deng and Jona were safe as the man did not try to touch them. In a statement posted Tuesday on the zoo's official Facebook page, it said both animals appeared slightly startled by the encounter and would be monitored closely by a veterinarian. The zoo also urged visitors to "strictly follow all rules and instructions from staff for the safety of both themselves and the wildlife."