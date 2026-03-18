Israel's 'Decapitation' Strategy in Iran Carries Its Own Risks

First came Khamenei. And in the weeks since, Israel has tracked down and killed other top Iranian officials, with more big names falling this week. This "decapitation" strategy is meant to destabilize and demoralize the remaining leadership in Iran, and possibly encourage ordinary Iranians to revolt. Whether it will work or backfire is the big question. Coverage:

More coming: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu made a jokey video with Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, in which the men laugh about crossing names off Netanyahu's "punch card" of targets, reports the Hill. "Today, I erased two names on the punch card, and you see how many more to go on this batch?" asks Netanyahu.

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu made a jokey video with Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, in which the men laugh about crossing names off Netanyahu's "punch card" of targets, reports the Hill. "Today, I erased two names on the punch card, and you see how many more to go on this batch?" asks Netanyahu. The list: Axios has a complete roundup of those killed so far.