Politics | Illinois In Illinois Results, a Notable Winner, Loser Gov. Pritzker proves he has clout, while progressive Democrats were routed By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 18, 2026 1:03 PM CDT Copied Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a primary election night watch party after Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton won the Democratic primary for US Senate, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) With the dust settling on Tuesday's closely watched primary races in Illinois, pundits see one big winner and one big loser in the aftermath: Winner: Gov. JB Pritzker poured millions into supporting Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, his former running mate, and turned her victory in the party's Senate primary into a demonstration of his own clout, according to a Politico analysis. A Stratton loss would have been a "political disaster" for the governor, per the Wall Street Journal. The win reinforces Pritzker's dominance in deep-blue Illinois as he seeks a third term this fall and keeps the door open to a possible 2028 presidential bid. Allies say the result shows he has real "coattails," with House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel arguing it proves voters "respect his opinions on who to vote for." Loser: The progressive movement, according to an analysis at Axios. Left-leaning challengers were routed across multiple districts. "It's a bad sign for the dozens of insurgent Democrats running in congressional races across the country, both in open seats and as primary rivals to older or more establishment-oriented incumbents," per the story. At the same time, it's good news for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is aligned with the party's centrist factions and has faced resistance from some on the left who declined to commit to supporting him for speaker. Read These Next This Tesla Supercharger lot isn't pleasing the neighbors. Trump reveals a GOP lawmaker's previously private diagnosis. Americans are dropping booze, leaving restaurants hurting. Kid Rock takes a return shot at Conan O'Brien. Report an error