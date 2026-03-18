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According to Kelley Blue Book, These Vehicles Are Tops

Valuation firm makes its picks for best cars, SUVS, minivans for 2026
Posted Mar 18, 2026 7:15 AM CDT
Kelley Blue Book's Favorite EV Isn't a Tesla
This photo shows a 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6.   (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor America via AP)

It seems like looking for a new car these days is like searching for a unicorn, as consumers set off on vehicle quests that strive for strong performance, high-tech comfort, and, most importantly, bang for one's buck on both sticker price and fuel economy. Per Quartz, Kelley Blue Book staffers have put together a cheat sheet of sorts, making picks that should offer something for every auto aficionado. Here, the victors in some of the major categories for 2026:

  • Best compact car: Honda Civic (2026 model)
  • Best sedan: Honda Accord (2026)
  • Best wagon: Kia Soul (2025)
  • Best convertible: Chevy Corvette (2025)
  • Best subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona (2026)
  • Best compact SUV: Honda CR-V (2026)
  • Best full-size 3-row SUV: Ford Expedition (2026)
  • Best minivan: Toyota Sienna (2025)
  • Best electric car: Hyundai IONIQ 6 (2026)
  • Best electric SUV: Hyundai IONIQ 9 (2026)
Read more details on each winner here.

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