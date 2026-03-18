Jack Hughes Wants His 'Golden Goal' Puck Back

Jack Hughes wants his puck back. The New Jersey Devils star is pushing for the return of the overtime puck he fired past Canada's Jordan Binnington to clinch men's hockey gold for Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games—the country's first since 1980. The puck is currently featured in a new "Olympics '26" exhibit at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, alongside the puck from Megan Keller's women's overtime winner, a Hilary Knight jersey, and a Brady Tkachuk stick, reports ESPN .

Late last month, a rep for the International Ice Hockey Federation said Hughes' puck had been secured and "designated for archival preservation with the HHOF to ensure its long-term safekeeping and historical recognition," per Sports Illustrated. Announcing the new exhibit on Monday, Hall president Jamie Dinsmore noted all items were "donated." Hughes isn't having it. Calling it "bulls--- that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it," he told ESPN he believes both he and Keller should have their pucks. He said he'd give his to his father, Jim, who he described as a "monster collector" of items tied to his three sons' hockey careers. Though he hasn't yet contacted the Hall of Fame, Hughes said, "at some point I'll get on it."