WNBA, Players Strike a Landmark Deal

The WNBA is now set to return for its 30th season after reaching a new collective bargaining agreement just 51 days before tipoff. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert and union leaders announced the tentative agreement early Wednesday, reports ESPN, calling it a major step for both players and the league, though they declined to release specific terms. "This deal is going to be transformational," Players Association VP Breanna Stewart said. "It's going to build and help create a system where everybody is getting exactly what they deserve and more, from on the court and off the court aspects. The deal, which the New York Times notes comes after more than a year of negotiations, still needs to be put in writing and ratified by players and the WNBA's board of governors.