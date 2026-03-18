WNBA, Players Strike a Landmark Deal

The WNBA is now set to return for its 30th season after reaching a new collective bargaining agreement just 51 days before tipoff. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert and union leaders announced the tentative agreement early Wednesday, reports ESPN, calling it a major step for both players and the league, though they declined to release specific terms. "This deal is going to be transformational," Players Association VP Breanna Stewart said. "It's going to build and help create a system where everybody is getting exactly what they deserve and more, from on the court and off the court aspects. The deal, which the New York Times notes comes after more than a year of negotiations, still needs to be put in writing and ratified by players and the WNBA's board of governors.
What is clear: money and working conditions are poised to shift. Union president Nneka Ogwumike said the pact will, for the first time, tie salaries directly to revenue growth, drive "exponential" increases in the salary cap, boost average compensation above $500,000, and improve housing, retirement, and support standards. Players are expected to be able to earn the league's first $1 million salaries. With the agreement in place, the 2026 schedule remains intact, with the college draft on April 13, training camp opening April 19, and regular-season play kicking off on May 8. Stewart says she's "excited that we can tell our fans that we're going to be back."