Kids Are Watching AI Misinfo 'at an Industrial Scale'

A cartoon car-ride song that's been making the rounds looks like any other toddler time-killer—until the kids float outside a moving vehicle, ride on the hood going backward, and chirp that "red means stop, and green means right." Children's media experts say clips like "Vroom Vroom! Car Ride Song" are part of a fast-growing wave of low-quality, artificial intelligence-built videos for kids that can be misleading at best and "downright dangerous" at worst, as one expert puts it to Mother Jones. One YouTube channel behind such content has pushed out more than 10,000 videos in seven months, a pace that human creators can't match. A Kapwing analysis estimates roughly one-fifth of YouTube's feed is now what's being labeled "AI slop." Researchers warn that for very young viewers, this isn't just junk—it's potentially rewiring brains.