Cesar Chavez's Family 'Saddened' Over Allegations

Bombshell allegations of sexual misconduct against the late labor leader Cesar Chavez are forcing a rapid and uncomfortable reckoning across California's political and labor circles. Top Democrats in Sacramento quickly aligned themselves with victims, reports Politico. State Senate leader Monique Limón and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas issued a joint statement calling the allegations "devastating" and pledging solidarity with those who come forward.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said it would comment once more information emerges, but noted that Cesar Chavez Day, March 31, remains a state holiday unless the Legislature changes the law.

Chavez's children issued a statement saying they are "shocked and saddened" about the news, per NBC News. "As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual abuse." The statement added: "We will process and be responsive to the experiences of others as we hold cherished memories of our father. We hope that these conversations are approached with care, fairness, and compassion for everyone involved."