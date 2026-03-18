US | Cesar Chavez Cesar Chavez's Family 'Saddened' Over Allegations But they also support victims, as do state and labor union officials By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 18, 2026 2:07 PM CDT Copied This April 18, 1966, file photo shows Cesar Chavez, leader of the National Farm Workers Association, speaking to the press in San Francisco, Calif. (AP Photo, File) Bombshell allegations of sexual misconduct against the late labor leader Cesar Chavez are forcing a rapid and uncomfortable reckoning across California's political and labor circles. Top Democrats in Sacramento quickly aligned themselves with victims, reports Politico. State Senate leader Monique Limón and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas issued a joint statement calling the allegations "devastating" and pledging solidarity with those who come forward. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said it would comment once more information emerges, but noted that Cesar Chavez Day, March 31, remains a state holiday unless the Legislature changes the law. Chavez's children issued a statement saying they are "shocked and saddened" about the news, per NBC News. "As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual abuse." The statement added: "We will process and be responsive to the experiences of others as we hold cherished memories of our father. We hope that these conversations are approached with care, fairness, and compassion for everyone involved." The United Farm Workers, the union Chavez co-founded, said the accusations involving women and minors were "shocking" and "indefensible," and abruptly canceled all Cesar Chavez Day events nationwide this month. The union and the Cesar Chavez Foundation said they are setting up a confidential process for victims to come forward. Two women who have already done so told the New York Times that Chavez molested them as underage girls. Sacramento's annual Chavez march was still scheduled as of late Tuesday, though organizers said they might "rebrand" the event. Fresno's school district pulled students and staff from a planned Chavez celebration. Read These Next Lindsey Graham says he's never heard Trump so angry. This Tesla Supercharger lot isn't pleasing the neighbors. Trump reveals a GOP lawmaker's previously private diagnosis. Americans are dropping booze, leaving restaurants hurting. Report an error