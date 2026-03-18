Rand Paul Grills Mullin Over 'Anger Issues'

Sen. Rand Paul turned a high-profile Homeland Security confirmation hearing into a personal confrontation Wednesday, accusing nominee Markwayne Mullin of celebrating political violence and questioning his fitness to run the department.
- Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma tapped by President Trump to succeed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary, faced Paul's blistering opening statement before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, CBS News reports. Paul, a fellow Republican who chairs the committee, revisited the 2017 attack by his neighbor that left him with six broken ribs and a damaged lung, then cited Mullin's recent comments calling him a "freaking snake" and saying he understood why the neighbor assaulted him.