Senators Ask Gabbard Tough Questions on Iran War

Tulsi Gabbard told senators Wednesday that Iran's rulers are battered but still standing, and her own words quickly put her in the crosshairs. The director of national intelligence testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that Tehran's regime "appears to be intact but largely degraded" after nearly three weeks of war, and said Iran is "trying to recover" from heavy US strikes on its nuclear facilities. That description clashed with her pre-released written remarks, which had asserted Iran made "no efforts" to rebuild its enrichment capacity—a point that would have undercut one of President Trump's stated reasons for launching the conflict, the Washington Post reports.