White House Registers Aliens.gov

Washington quietly grabbed a corner of the internet this week that's bound to fuel speculation: Aliens.gov now belongs to the White House, 404 Media reports. A bot that tracks federal web domains spotted the Executive Office of the President registering the address early Wednesday, though the URL doesn't yet lead to a live site. The timing comes about a month after President Trump vowed to order the release of government records related to extraterrestrial life, UFOs—now more often dubbed "unidentified aerial phenomena," or UAP—and any associated programs. Trump made that promise on his Truth Social platform, saying he would tell the "Secretary of War" and other agencies to start identifying and disclosing files on what he called "extremely interesting and important matters."

The new domain lands amid a long-running boom in official and semi-official UFO talk: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has pushed for broader declassification of UAP material; rock musician Tom DeLonge's To The Stars outfit helped publicize Pentagon cockpit videos of odd objects tracked by Navy pilots; and Congress has held multiple hearings, with mixed results. Public fascination cooled somewhat last year after the Wall Street Journal reported that portions of the Pentagon's UFO lore were tied to disinformation efforts meant to hide secret weapons programs. (And certain outlets seem wary of the idea that aliens.gov will bring any real information; Gizmodo calls the domain name registration simply "the next distraction from everything else" while the Daily Beast gets more explicit, calling it the "next Epstein distraction.")

Interest spiked again in February, when former President Obama told interviewer Brian Tyler Cohen that aliens are "real" but added he hadn't seen them and didn't believe they were hidden at Area 51—unless there was a vast plot that even excluded him. After the clip went viral, Obama clarified on Instagram that while the odds favor life somewhere in the universe, he saw no evidence during his presidency that Earth has been visited. Asked about Obama's remarks days later, Trump accused him of revealing "classified information" and then half-joked he might "get him out of trouble" by declassifying related material. Whether aliens.gov becomes the public portal for that pledge—or remains a mysterious piece of digital real estate—hasn't been explained. Asked about it by Newsweek, a White House press rep said simply, "Stay tuned."