Powell Vows to Stay at Fed Until Investigation Is Over

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he has "no intention" of leaving the central bank until a Justice Department investigation related to his testimony about a building renovation is "well and truly over, with transparency and finality." Powell spoke to reporters after the Fed's decision to leave short-term interest rates unchanged for the second straight meeting was announced.

Powell's term as Fed chair is scheduled to end on May 15, but he could elect to stay on the board to finish his term as a Fed governor, the AP reports. President Trump has nominated a former top Fed official, Kevin Warsh, to replace Powell as chair.

Last Friday, a judge threw out a pair of subpoenas that the Justice Department had issued to the Fed, dealing a blow to the investigation. But US Attorney Jeannine Pirro has said she will appeal the ruling.

Powell's term on the central bank's board of governors doesn't expire until 2028, CNBC reports. He said Wednesday that he hasn't decided whether to stay on after the investigation is over. "I have not made that decision yet, and I will make that decision based on what I think is best for the institution and for the people we serve," he said.