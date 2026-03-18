Powell Vows to Stay at Fed Until Investigation Is Over

His term on board won't expire until 2028
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 18, 2026 2:50 PM CDT
Powell Vows to Stay at Fed Until Investigation Is Over
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he has "no intention" of leaving the central bank until a Justice Department investigation related to his testimony about a building renovation is "well and truly over, with transparency and finality." Powell spoke to reporters after the Fed's decision to leave short-term interest rates unchanged for the second straight meeting was announced.

  • Powell's term as Fed chair is scheduled to end on May 15, but he could elect to stay on the board to finish his term as a Fed governor, the AP reports. President Trump has nominated a former top Fed official, Kevin Warsh, to replace Powell as chair.
  • Last Friday, a judge threw out a pair of subpoenas that the Justice Department had issued to the Fed, dealing a blow to the investigation. But US Attorney Jeannine Pirro has said she will appeal the ruling.
  • Powell's term on the central bank's board of governors doesn't expire until 2028, CNBC reports. He said Wednesday that he hasn't decided whether to stay on after the investigation is over. "I have not made that decision yet, and I will make that decision based on what I think is best for the institution and for the people we serve," he said.

  • In a statement, the central bank said that the "implications of developments in the Middle East for the US economy are uncertain." Still, by keeping their forecast for a rate cut this year and next—the same projections that they made in December—central bank policymakers appear to expect the gas price spike from the Iran war to have a largely temporary effect on inflation and the economy. The officials expect inflation to fall back to 2.2% in 2027 and hit the Fed's 2% target in 2028.
  • Powell said that in the short-term, higher oil and gas prices will elevate inflation, but it is too soon to know the potential impacts on the economy. "The US economy is doing pretty well, it's just we don't know what the effects of this will be, and really no one does," Powell said.

  • In their economic projections, Fed officials now forecast that inflation will be 2.7% at the end of this year, up from their December forecast but slightly below the 2.8% it reached in January. The Fed also expects that the war will have no sustained impact on growth or unemployment.
  • This week's meeting will be Powell's second-to-last, unless Warsh isn't confirmed by May 15, at which point Powell could remain chair of the Fed's rate-setting committee until a replacement is named.
  • Even before the Iran war, problems had cropped up in both the inflation and jobs data, putting the Fed in a tight spot. Prices rose more quickly in January than in recent months, according to the Fed's preferred measure, with inflation excluding food and energy reaching 3.1% compared with a year earlier. That is little changed from where it was two years ago, a sign that prices are still rising at a stubbornly elevated pace.

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