Trump Attends Another Dignified Transfer

President Trump paid his respects on Wednesday at a Delaware military base where the remains of six US service members killed in the crash of a refueling aircraft were returned to their families. It was the second time since launching the war with Iran on Feb. 28 that the Republican president attended the solemn military ritual known as a dignified transfer, which he once described as the "toughest thing" he has had to do as commander in chief, the AP reports. Accompanying Trump were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and lawmakers including Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt, both Alabama Republicans.