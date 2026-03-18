Robber of 6 Banks Barely Broke Even, NYPD Says

Three times, police report, the suspect walked out with nothing
Posted Mar 18, 2026 6:55 PM CDT
Robber of 6 Banks in 5 Days Didn't Really Cash In: NYPD
A Chase Bank location in Manhattan   (Getty/Roman Tiraspolsky)

New York City police have identified a suspect for whom crime apparently didn't pay much—especially when his commuting costs are subtracted. Gustavo DeJesus Torres, 33, is accused of robbing six Chase Bank branches in five days across Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. Each time, the robber passed a note warning that people would be hurt if money wasn't handed over. He reportedly never claimed to have a weapon, the New York Times reports. His total take: $605.

According to the NYPD, he collected $320 from a Jackson Heights branch, $265 from a Flatbush location, and $20 from a Harlem bank. Three times he got nothing and "fled on foot to parts unknown," a news release said. One surveillance photo shows him between crimes, standing on a subway platform with a coffee cup and a frown, police said, along with other commuters. Torres is suspected in other bank robberies, as well, police said, including one last month in TriBeCa for which he was arrested. The Times story can be found here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X