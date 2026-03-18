Robber of 6 Banks Barely Broke Even, NYPD Says

New York City police have identified a suspect for whom crime apparently didn't pay much—especially when his commuting costs are subtracted. Gustavo DeJesus Torres, 33, is accused of robbing six Chase Bank branches in five days across Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. Each time, the robber passed a note warning that people would be hurt if money wasn't handed over. He reportedly never claimed to have a weapon, the New York Times reports. His total take: $605.

According to the NYPD, he collected $320 from a Jackson Heights branch, $265 from a Flatbush location, and $20 from a Harlem bank. Three times he got nothing and "fled on foot to parts unknown," a news release said. One surveillance photo shows him between crimes, standing on a subway platform with a coffee cup and a frown, police said, along with other commuters. Torres is suspected in other bank robberies, as well, police said, including one last month in TriBeCa for which he was arrested. The Times story can be found here.