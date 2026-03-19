Weeks After Ice Rink Mass Shooting, a Huge Win for Team

As Colin Dorgan stood before a deafening crowd exploding in pride for his high school hockey team's championship win, secured by a goal in an exhausting yet exhilarating quadruple overtime, three seats were noticeably empty in the Rhode Island arena. The high school senior's mother, brother, and grandfather should have been there to celebrate one of the most exciting moments in his hockey career, but that opportunity was robbed when all three were killed in a shooting that erupted while Dorgan was playing a game with his Blackstone Valley Co-op teammates. The shooting rattled a close-knit hockey community, with many wondering whether and how the high school hockey season could continue. Yet in the weeks since, Dorgan not only repeatedly laced up his skates as team captain but performed so well that he helped propel his team to the Division 2 boys' state championship, where they won Wednesday 3-2, the AP reports.

The team's success has sparked national attention, fueled most recently by Dorgan scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime in a playoff game this month. That paved the way for the title match against Lincoln High School. "It's just a game for Lincoln High School and for everybody that's coming here, but for us who lived through that shooting? It's our lives. It's a tragedy we all went through and are still healing from it," Blackstone Valley head coach Chris Librizzi said, wiping away tears during an interview ahead of the game. A rowdy crowd in the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence applauded, cried and held their breath for three tense periods before Dorgan tied the score, leading to four nerve-wracking overtime periods. Finally Blackstone Valley's Jaxon Boyes netted the winning goal.

The ending was a much-needed catharsis for a team that has grappled with grief and trauma for weeks. Police have identified Robert Dorgan as the shooter who killed ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and son Aidan Dorgan on Feb. 16 in the stands of the ice rink in Pawtucket. Authorities say the shooting was targeted. Colin Dorgan's grandfather Gerald Dorgan was also shot and later died from his wounds, and two others were severely injured. Robert Dorgan ultimately died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Click for more on Librizzi's decision to continue playing in the aftermath of the tragedy.)