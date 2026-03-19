Kristof: How Trump Can Get Out of This War

Nicholas Kristof sees the Iran war as a major miscalculation by President Trump, and he warns in a New York Times opinion piece that things could get far worse if Trump doubles down instead of finding a way out. What to do? "His least-bad option, I believe, is to do roughly what he did when he bungled policy toward China and Yemen last year," writes Kristof. "In each case he boldly declared victory and then frantically negotiated. The United States ended up the loser, particularly vis-à-vis China, but at least the storms calmed."
The same could happen here, he writes. After declaring that his war aims have been achieved, Trump should press Israel to stand down and quietly seek a negotiated pause in Iran's nuclear work in exchange for some sanctions relief. "I don't know if a deal is possible, and it would require immense finesse," writes Kristof. "But Iran does need revenue and investment, and a reduction in sanctions would be very appealing." Let everyone declare victory, he advises, because "intensifying and lengthening this war would leave everyone a loser." Read the full piece.