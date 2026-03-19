Alabama Student Vanishes in Barcelona After Night Out

A spring break trip to Spain has taken a troubling turn for a University of Alabama junior who hasn't been seen since a night out at a beachside club in Barcelona, NBC News reports. Family members say 20-year-old James Paul Gracey, an accounting student originally from Elmhurst, Illinois, was last spotted early Tuesday at Shoko, a nightclub in Barcelona's Port Olímpic area, where he'd gone out with friends while visiting fraternity brothers studying abroad. He was reportedly wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross.

Local police say they received a report about a person who disappeared around 3am Tuesday and have opened an investigation, conducting initial checks. Gracey's aunt tells NBC the alarm was raised after his parents learned that his phone had been found, and his roommates said they hadn't heard from him. "We don't know a whole lot beyond that. At this point, our focus is really just on finding him," she said, urging anyone who may have seen him—especially those hesitant to come forward—to contact authorities. A University of Alabama spokesperson said Gracey was on a personal trip and that the school is in touch with his family and friends to provide support. CBS 42, citing local reports, says police are concerned about foul play after surveillance footage showed Gracey leaving the club with an unidentified person. His friends had reportedly left earlier.