Scientists Eye a Problem With Trendy Doodle Dogs

Designer dogs with cute mashup names are often coveted for more desirable traits than offered by their parent breeds. But they may, in fact, come with less desirable characteristics, according to new research out of the UK. The Royal Veterinary College study on more than 9,400 labradoodles (poodle-Labrador retriever), cockapoos (poodle-cocker spaniel), and cavapoos (poodle-Cavalier King Charles spaniel), published Thursday in PLOS One , found these popular mixes often show more behavioral issues than at least one of the purebred breeds behind them, reports Popular Science .

Using a standard assessment tool, researchers compared traits like aggression, anxiety, and trainability. In about 46% of comparisons, there was no real difference between the purebred and crossbred dogs. But in 44% of comparisons, the crossbreeds came out worse—showing things like higher energy and more separation distress. Less than 10% of the time did the designer mixes fare better. In 82% of cases where a parent breed carried problem behavior, crossbreeds showed a more exaggerated version of it, per the BBC. As the RVC puts it, poodle mixes, known as doodles, "do not always behave as expected."

Cockapoos had the roughest showing, scoring worse than their parent breeds in two-thirds of the 24 behavior categories, including excitability and hostility toward owners. Cavapoos scored worse in nearly half of the categories, including excitability and separation issues. Labradoodles looked comparatively better, beating poodles in six categories, including aggression, according to a release. The authors say the goal isn't to slam any one type of dog, but to push back on the idea that designer mixes are behaviorally superior—and to give potential owners a clearer picture before they buy. Meanwhile, animal charity Dogs Trust argues breed is "not a reliable indicator" of any one dog's behavior, with health, socialization, and experiences contributing, per the BBC.