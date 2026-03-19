Hubble Captures Epic Comet Explosion—by Luck

Accidental observation gives Hubble its first look at early days of comet fragmentation
Posted Mar 19, 2026 7:58 AM CDT

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope just stumbled into the kind of cosmic moment astronomers usually only dream about: a comet caught in the act of coming apart. Research team members were unable to view their initial comet target because of "technical constraints," so they focused instead on Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS), or K1, according to NASA. Over three days in November, Hubble recorded the ice body fragmenting into at least four pieces, each with a distinct coma, according to findings published in the journal Icarus. The odds of that happening during a scheduled observation are "the slimmest of slim chances," said Auburn University physicist John Noonan, per the BBC. "Never before has Hubble caught a fragmenting comet this close to when it actually fell apart."

K1 had just swung inside Mercury's orbit, quite close to the sun, where heat and stress peak for long-period comets and can trigger disintegration. The breakup, which began about eight days before Hubble looked its way, offers a rare window into primordial material from the dawn of the solar system, usually concealed within a comet's core. Hubble was even watching as one of the four smaller pieces disintegrated, too. Hubble's sharp view let scientists rewind the fragments' paths and raised a new puzzle: a lag between the breakup and bright outbursts seen from Earth. Researchers suspect dust layers and buried heat may be involved. Now a drifting swarm of fragments some 250 million miles away in Pisces, K1 is on its way out of the solar system, unlikely to return.

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