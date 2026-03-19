Elusive Happiness Not So Elusive in These Countries

Discovering the secret to happiness sometimes feels like a fool's game, but in some of the world's nations, they've apparently cracked the code. Gallup is out with its annual "World Happiness Report," in which respondents were asked to rate their lives on a zero-to-10 scale, with a zero suggesting "the worst possible life" and a 10 indicating the best. The Nordic countries do well in this arena, as usual, with Finland taking this year's top spot. The United States, meanwhile, doesn't even crack the top 20: Instead, it fell from 17th place to 23rd since 2013, "a shift driven largely by lower life evaluations among young adults," per Gallup. Here, the 10 happiest nations on the planet:

Finland Iceland Denmark Costa Rica Sweden Norway Netherlands Israel Luxembourg Switzerland