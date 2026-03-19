Elusive Happiness Not So Elusive in These Countries

Nordic nations continue to top Gallup's 'World Happiness Report'
Posted Mar 19, 2026 8:23 AM CDT
These Are the Happiest Nations on Earth
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Kar-Tr)

Discovering the secret to happiness sometimes feels like a fool's game, but in some of the world's nations, they've apparently cracked the code. Gallup is out with its annual "World Happiness Report," in which respondents were asked to rate their lives on a zero-to-10 scale, with a zero suggesting "the worst possible life" and a 10 indicating the best. The Nordic countries do well in this arena, as usual, with Finland taking this year's top spot. The United States, meanwhile, doesn't even crack the top 20: Instead, it fell from 17th place to 23rd since 2013, "a shift driven largely by lower life evaluations among young adults," per Gallup. Here, the 10 happiest nations on the planet:

  1. Finland
  2. Iceland
  3. Denmark
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Sweden
  6. Norway
  7. Netherlands
  8. Israel
  9. Luxembourg
  10. Switzerland
More info on the nations teeming with joy here.

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