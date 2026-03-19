To Advance Tina Turner's Legacy, a 'Strategic Transaction'

Tina Turner's songbook just landed a new steward. Sweden's Pophouse Entertainment, co-founded by ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus, has become the majority owner of the late singer's music interests in a deal with her estate and BMG, the companies announced. Financial terms for the so-called "strategic transaction" weren't released, per Variety . Turner had already sold her solo recordings, publishing, and name and likeness rights to BMG in 2021, in a reported $50 million transaction. Pophouse and BMG say they'll jointly manage Turner's catalog—which includes hits like "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "The Best," now under Universal's Parlophone label—aiming for "long-term stewardship" and new creative projects designed to introduce her work to future generations.

"What we want to do is really help to consolidate her legacy," says Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos, per the AP. "I think that Tina Turner is up there, or is going to be up there, with the Elvises and the Marilyn Monroes of the world." BMG will remain a minority owner in the catalog, reports Bloomberg. Turner, who died in 2023 at 83, was a 12-time Grammy winner, was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and is among the best-selling female artists ever, per Variety. Pophouse, which has also acquired rights linked to Kiss, Cyndi Lauper, Avicii, and Swedish House Mafia, said it plans efforts that will "celebrate" the pop star's music and secure her legacy as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll."