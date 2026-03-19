Uber Makes $1.25B Deal on Rivian Robotaxi Fleet

Uber says it will invest up to $1.25 billion in Rivian Automotive to help launch up to 50,000 robotaxis. Uber, or its fleet partners, are expected to buy 10,000 fully autonomous Rivian R2 robotaxis, with the option to purchase up to 40,000 more in 2030, reports the AP. The companies said Thursday that initial deployments of the vehicles are expected to begin in San Francisco and Miami in 2028 and will expand to a total of two dozen or so cities in the US, Canada, and Europe by 2031, per CNBC.