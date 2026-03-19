Sanders to Force Votes on Arms Sales to Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders is looking to put his colleagues on the spot over US weapons headed to Israel. The Vermont independent on Thursday is filing a series of resolutions to block roughly $658 million in planned munitions sales, according to his office, with Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen, Jeff Merkley, and Peter Welch signing on, Politico reports. Sanders said President Trump's administration notified lawmakers earlier this month that it planned to declare an emergency to bypass Congress and sell more than 20,000 bombs to Israel.