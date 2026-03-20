New Snag for US Drug War: Cartel Leader Is an American

After the powerful Mexican cartel leader known as El Mencho was killed in a raid, the name of his successor quickly surfaced: his 41-year-old stepson Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, reports NDTV. But as the Wall Street Journal notes, the ascension of Valencia Gonzalez presents a unique hurdle to US efforts to fight the narcotics trade: The leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel is an American citizen who was born in California. As a result, US intelligence agencies face stricter rules to surveil or target him abroad: They would likely need approval from the attorney general and a secret foreign intelligence court, potentially slowing joint operations with Mexico's government.