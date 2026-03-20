New Snag for US Drug War: Cartel Leader Is an American

Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, born in California, ascends to run Jalisco organization
Posted Mar 20, 2026 8:36 AM CDT
New Snag for US Drug War: Cartel Leader Is an American
A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, in Cointzio, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."   (AP Photo/Armando Solis, File)

After the powerful Mexican cartel leader known as El Mencho was killed in a raid, the name of his successor quickly surfaced: his 41-year-old stepson Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, reports NDTV. But as the Wall Street Journal notes, the ascension of Valencia Gonzalez presents a unique hurdle to US efforts to fight the narcotics trade: The leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel is an American citizen who was born in California. As a result, US intelligence agencies face stricter rules to surveil or target him abroad: They would likely need approval from the attorney general and a secret foreign intelligence court, potentially slowing joint operations with Mexico's government.

For now, Mexican officials see Valencia Gonzalez—who has a $5 million US bounty and a reputation for violence—as the likeliest figure to keep the cartel unified and avoid a bloody internal war after El Mencho's death. The rise to power of the man whose nicknames include "Baldy," Bimbo," and "R-3" cements his family's grip on an organization known for paramilitary firepower, territorial expansion, and a multibillion-dollar business spanning cocaine, meth, fentanyl, fuel theft, and timeshare fraud. The Journal notes that his biological father, Armando Valencia Cornelio, also ran a cartel back in the 1970s called the Milenio Cartel.

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