Feds Expand Tesla Probe Over Self-Driving Failures

Tesla's driver-assistance tech is drawing fresh scrutiny from US safety regulators, this time over how it behaves when the weather or visibility turns bad. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has escalated its investigation into Tesla's "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" system to an "engineering analysis," a step that can precede a recall or other enforcement action, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The move follows crashes—including a fatal one—in which the system allegedly failed to recognize or properly warn drivers about low-visibility conditions like sun glare, fog, or dust, and in some cases lost track of vehicles ahead until just before impact.