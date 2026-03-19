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hacker

8M Tips to Law Enforcement Have Been Stolen, Post Claims

Reputed breach targets P3 Global Intel platform used nationwide
Posted Mar 19, 2026 4:20 PM CDT
8M Tips to Law Enforcement Have Been Stolen, Post Claims
   (Getty/Sashkinw)

A claim posted online says a hacker broke into a US system used to manage law enforcement tip lines and walked away with more than 8 million reports. In the post, someone going by "Internet Yiff Machine" reports accessing P3 Global Intel—part of safety firm Navigate360—and copying 93 gigabytes of data after seizing control of a customer account through social engineering and exploiting a software flaw, Reuters reports.

Straight Arrow News, which first reported the breach, said it verified some records were stolen by contacting listed tipsters. Navigate360 said only that it is investigating a possible network incident with the help of a third party. Distributed Denial of Secrets, a leak archive, said it received the trove and will share it with vetted journalists and researchers. Its founder, Emma Best, said the material offers granular insight into a tip system that, in her words, "seeks to make everyone an informant," per Reuters.

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