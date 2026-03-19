Trump: 'I'm Not Putting Troops Anywhere'

President Trump on Thursday appeared to reject the notion that he was on the brink of ordering ground troops into the Iran war. "I'm not putting troops anywhere," Trump told a reporter who asked about US military plans, reports Reuters. "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will do whatever is necessary." The wild card is whether plans might change. A separate Reuters report on Wednesday said the administration is considering deploying thousands more troops to the region, with options open to place some along Iran's shoreline on the Strait of Hormuz, or to send a force to take control of Iran's vital Kharg island.