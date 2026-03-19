Trump: 'I'm Not Putting Troops Anywhere'

President Trump on Thursday appeared to reject the notion that he was on the brink of ordering ground troops into the Iran war. "I'm not putting troops anywhere," Trump told a reporter who asked about US military plans, reports Reuters. "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will do whatever is necessary." The wild card is whether plans might change. A separate Reuters report on Wednesday said the administration is considering deploying thousands more troops to the region, with options open to place some along Iran's shoreline on the Strait of Hormuz, or to send a force to take control of Iran's vital Kharg island.
The president spoke as he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House, and she described the Mideast hostilities as a "very severe security situation," per the Wall Street Journal. "I believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world, and to do so, I am ready to reach out to many of the partners in the international community to achieve our objective together," she said in the Oval Office. Takaichi added that her foreign minister spoke with his Iranian counterpart and urged Iran to stop its regional attacks.