'Cesar Chavez Day' Is Going Away in California

Two of California's top lawmakers said Thursday they plan to rename César Chavez Day following stunning abuse allegations against the revered labor leader. The move is significant: In 2000, California became the first state to designate Chavez's birthday as a day to honor the civil rights leader. State employees were granted a day off, and schools were required to teach students about his legacy and his involvement in the labor movement in California. Now, however, the leaders of the California Legislature said they would pass a bill renaming the holiday Farmworkers Day before the end of the month, per the AP.