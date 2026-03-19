Trump Cracks Pearl Harbor Joke With Japan's Leader

President Trump made a Pearl Harbor joke while hosting Japan's prime minister at the White House on Thursday, reports the Hill. Asked by a Japanese reporter why he didn't inform allies such as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in advance of the attack on Iran, Trump invoked the infamous attack of Dec. 7, 1941, per the Independent.

"We didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan?" said Trump, addressing the reporter. "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" he added. "You believe in surprise, I think, much more so than us."