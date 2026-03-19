Trump Cracks Pearl Harbor Joke With Japan's Leader

'Who knows better about surprise than Japan?'
Posted Mar 19, 2026 1:36 PM CDT
Trump Cracks Pearl Harbor Joke With Japan's Leader
President Trump speaks during a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump made a Pearl Harbor joke while hosting Japan's prime minister at the White House on Thursday, reports the Hill. Asked by a Japanese reporter why he didn't inform allies such as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in advance of the attack on Iran, Trump invoked the infamous attack of Dec. 7, 1941, per the Independent.

  • "We didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan?" said Trump, addressing the reporter. "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" he added. "You believe in surprise, I think, much more so than us."

Takaichi's reaction:

  • "As Trump said that, Takaichi's slight smile appeared to drop, and she raised her eyebrows," per the AP.
  • "Takaichi widened her eyes and appeared to take a deep breath," per the New York Times. "She kept her arms crossed in her lap and did not speak." The Times story notes that US presidents have typically tread cautiously when discussing Pearl Harbor in public, given Japan's status as a staunch ally.
  • Watch the moment via NBC News.

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