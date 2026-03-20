Bezos Wants $100B for a 'Manufacturing Transformation'

Jeff Bezos is reportedly trying to assemble one of the biggest buyout funds in history. The Amazon founder is in early discussions to raise around $100 billion for a new investment vehicle that would scoop up industrial companies and then use advanced AI to speed up their automation, people familiar with the talks tell the Wall Street Journal . Bezos has been pitching the idea to major asset managers and sovereign wealth funds, including on recent trips to the Middle East and Singapore. The planned "manufacturing transformation" fund would focus on areas like semiconductors, defense, and aerospace, putting it in the same financial weight class as SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund.

At the center of the strategy is Project Prometheus, an AI startup where Bezos serves as co-CEO. The company is developing models that can simulate real-world physics—think airflow around a plane's wing or stress points in metal parts—and plans to sell high-end engineering tools while also boosting efficiency at fund-owned businesses. Project Prometheus is itself reportedly in talks to raise up to $6 billion and has drawn talent from OpenAI and Google DeepMind.

Reuters reports that Project Prometheus raised $6.2 billion late last year, citing the Financial Times. Per Bloomberg, the company has been seeking out AI pros from all over the world, from those toiling away in San Francisco to ones overseas in London and Zurich. JPMorgan Chase is engaged in initial discussions to back the broader effort through a new $10 billion resiliency-focused fund, the Journal reports.