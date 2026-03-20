Coffee Might Be Getting a Lot Cheaper Soon

Cocoa prices have slumped around 70% since they peaked in May 2025, and some experts believe coffee could be next. At the National Coffee Association convention in Tampa last week, several analysts drew parallels between the two markets, noting that arabica futures spiked on bad weather and trade distortions much like cocoa did before its dramatic collapse, Reuters reports. "I would be shocked if it did not happen," said commodities strategist Carley Garner, who predicts coffee could sink to $2 per pound by year's end, from about $2.93 on Tuesday. "I do think coffee is the new cocoa," she said. Another analyst, Digby Beatson-Hird, sees prices dipping even lower, to $1.80.

Evidence of strain is already visible on the demand side. A National Coffee Association survey of 1,500 Americans found 61% cutting coffee costs—by skipping cafes, brewing at home, or trading down to cheaper brands—though overall coffee drinking held steady. Roasters and traders report a shift from higher-priced mild arabicas to less expensive robusta beans. Still, some analysts argue coffee won't crash like cocoa, pointing to stalled but resilient demand and the likelihood that Brazilian growers, expecting a bumper crop, will release beans gradually rather than flood the market.

Coffee prices have almost doubled since 2020. Food economist Mike van Massow tells CTV News that grocery store prices might come down substantially if the price of the commodity drops, though since coffee shops largely absorbed the price rises instead of passing them on to customers, menu prices are unlikely to come down significantly.

The price of chocolate has not fallen in line with the drop in cocoa prices, partly due to tariffs and long-term supply contracts. Another factor: companies tend to be more reluctant to lower prices than to raise them. "If the customer is still willing to pay that higher price point, do we really take the price down?" Chris Costagli at market research company NIQ told PBS News last month.