Message in a Bottle Took 'a Hell of a Journey'

A beach walk with the dogs in Scotland turned into a trans-Atlantic surprise. Mike Scott says he was out two weeks ago in St. Cyrus, south of Aberdeen, when Maggie, his Labrador retriever, nosed a wine bottle out of the shallows, reports UPI. "The brown glass bottle was well sealed and contained a short note," Scott wrote on Instagram, adding that the letter was tucked into a plastic bag inside the bottle, written in French, and dated August 2024. The note said it had been tossed overboard from a ferry traveling between Canada's Prince Edward Island and Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine, and its author, identified as Annie Chaisson, asked any finder to contact her on Facebook.