Report: Denmark Planned to Blow Up Greenland Runways

After President Trump refused to rule out using force to claim Greenland for the US, Denmark drew up plans to fight back according to Danish public broadcaster DR. The outlet, citing a dozen senior Danish government and military sources plus European allies, reports that Danish troops were flown to Greenland in January with orders that included a last-resort option: destroying key runways to block a potential US military takeover of the Arctic island. European officials tell the Financial Times that France and Germany supported the plan to make any invasion attempt costly and dangerous for the US, even if Danish forces would have little chance of defeating the US military.

"We were very worried this was going to go really wrong," after Trump stepped up his threats, one official tells the FT. The sources say concerns about an invasion grew after the US captured Nicolas Maduro in a Jan. 3 raid on Caracas. "After Venezuela, they thought they could walk on water. Let's take this thing, and this country," another official says. "That fear has not dissipated but it's not so present." A mixed force of Danish, French, German, Norwegian, and Swedish personnel was deployed under the banner of "Operation Arctic Endurance," but DR reports the real mission was to prepare for a possible US move. According to DR's sources, extra blood supplies were brought to Greenland in case soldiers were injured defending the island.

After the initial contingent landed, a later deployment included elite Danish and French forces trained for Arctic warfare, DR's sources say. Trump threatened to slap extra tariffs on the countries involved after troops were deployed to Greenland for what he said were "unknown purposes." Later in January, he dropped the tariff plan and said the US wouldn't use force to take Greenland, but insisted, "All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland," the BBC reports.