Arizona Community Hits 110 Degrees, Breaking Record

A desert community in southwestern Arizona reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, breaking a record for the highest March temperature recorded in the United States, the AP reports. The record-setting temperature was recorded just outside Martinez Lake, Arizona, in the Yuma Desert, as a winter heat wave scorched the Southwest, according to the National Weather Service. The community is about 145 miles west of Phoenix and sits on the Arizona-California border. The previous record of 108 degrees F had been set in Rio Grande City, Texas, in 1954 and was tied Wednesday by the tiny desert community of North Shore, California.

By Thursday, several more California locations had hit 108 degrees. Among them were Cathedral City, near the desert destination of Palm Springs, and the aptly named town of Thermal, northeast of San Diego. The triple-digit temperatures came on the last day of winter. Thermal was forecast to hit 110 on Friday and could tie the record. "For some perspective, the average first 105-degree day of the year normally occurs on May 22nd," NWS said in a statement. The blistering wave of heat this week has established record highs in dozens of locations, including Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

Phoenix reached 105 degrees Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 102 degrees set Wednesday. Wednesday also marked the earliest day of triple-digit temperatures in Phoenix. The last time Phoenix temperatures climbed above 100 during March was almost 40 years ago. Hiking trails around the city were closed Thursday because of the risk of heat illness. Las Vegas hit 95 degrees Thursday, topping the previous record of 94 degrees set Wednesday. It will continue to be 20 to 30 degrees above normal temperatures for March for the rest of the week in the Southwest before the mercury drops slightly starting Sunday. Many other cities in the region are expected to see their earliest 100-plus degree day on record, according to the weather service.