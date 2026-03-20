Dogue Is in Hot Water With Vogue

One dog magazine has gotten a little too cute with its branding for the publisher of Vogue. As People reports, Condé Nast has sued Dogue, a tiny Los Angeles-based print and digital outlet devoted to canine fashion, alleging its name and logo infringe on Vogue's trademark and could mislead readers into thinking the two are connected. The company wants damages and all copies of Dogue turned over for destruction, and says the publication "claims to be in the style of Vogue" while also using Vogue images without permission. Further, its continued publication is "likely to damage Condé Nast irreparably," per the New York Times.