Dogue Is in Hot Water With Vogue

One dog magazine has gotten a little too cute with its branding for the publisher of Vogue. As People reports, Condé Nast has sued Dogue, a tiny Los Angeles-based print and digital outlet devoted to canine fashion, alleging its name and logo infringe on Vogue's trademark and could mislead readers into thinking the two are connected. The company wants damages and all copies of Dogue turned over for destruction, and says the publication "claims to be in the style of Vogue" while also using Vogue images without permission. Further, its continued publication is "likely to damage Condé Nast irreparably," per the New York Times.
Dogue creator and editor in chief Olga Portnaya counters that her magazine is a clearly labeled parody that grew out of a 2019 Instagram project and now sells roughly 100 copies per issue at a single Beverly Hills newsstand. She says Dogue secured its trademark in 2025 after a three-year review and accuses Condé Nast—whose own "Dogue" digital dog-cover project launched in 2024—of raising "questions of reverse confusion." Portnaya has launched a GoFundMe for legal costs and frames the case as a test of how far big media can go in challenging small-scale, independent creators. Her lawyer argues that no reasonable person would confuse a tongue-in-cheek dog mag with Vogue's human fashion bible.