Maybe They Shouldn't Have Named Meta After Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg's once-grand virtual kingdom is looking more like a cul-de-sac these days. Five years after he rechristened Facebook as Meta and declared the "metaverse" as the company's future, Meta is sharply scaling back its virtual reality ambitions and shifting its weight to artificial intelligence. The New York Times reports that Meta has cut about 10% of staff in its metaverse division and is dialing down its Horizon Worlds VR universe, with the company briefly saying this week that VR headset access would end on June 15. A partial reversal followed, with an update from Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth noting that certain existing VR apps will live on for the "foreseeable future," per Engadget. It's now just new apps that are off the table.