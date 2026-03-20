If You Love Room Service, This Is Your Dream Job

If your dream job involves fluffy hotel robes and club sandwiches on a tray, this gig comes pretty close. Euronews reports that Hotels.com is running a contest to "hire" three people to fill the roles of room service critic, robe researcher, and hotel gym rater—though the payment comes as a hefty travel credit, not a salary. Each winner will receive a $5,000 gift card to fund a stay at a property of their choice, then must file an in-depth review on the Hotels.com site and, if they choose, post about it on social media.

To throw your hat in the ring, you'll need to apply via the Hotels.com website with 200 words or fewer on why you're right for the role and which hotel you'd pick. If you're going for the room service gig, you should "care about the structural integrity of a burger [and] the crispiness of bedside fries, and have the ability to distinguish between a 10-minute and 30-minute delivery window based solely on the temperature of the bread," per a release from Expedia, parent company of Hotels.com.

Robe reviewer potentials, meanwhile, must be able to "accurately identify a waffle-weave versus a plush microfiber by touch alone," while those hoping to assess hotel gyms should be able to "try every weight on the rack without breaking a sweat," as well as "judge the complimentary fruit and infused water" that may be available. Applicants must share their social media handles and follower counts, per Euronews. The contest is limited to US adults for now, with all applications due by 11:59pm ET on Tuesday. "When we say, 'Hotel Robe Researcher,' you don't need a job description because it's all right there in the name," says Melanie Fish, the company's VP of public relations.