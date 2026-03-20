One Game Busted Half of All NCAA Brackets

Day one of the NCAA tournament busted a lot of brackets. Only about 14,000 flawless entries remain out of more than 36 million submitted across major platforms, reports Forbes, citing NCAA stats. The carnage started immediately: Over half of all brackets died with the opening game, when No. 9 TCU slipped past No. 8 Ohio State. Upsets by No. 12 High Point over No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 11 VCU over No. 6 North Carolina, No. 10 Texas A&M over No. 7 Saint Mary's, and No. 11 Texas over No. 6 BYU kept trimming the herd.