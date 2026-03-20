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NCAA

One Game Busted Half of All NCAA Brackets

TCU's upset of Ohio State took out millions; day ends with more than 99% of brackets dead
Posted Mar 20, 2026 7:32 AM CDT
One Game Busted Half of All NCAA Brackets
TCU guard Brock Harding drives to the basket past Ohio State guard Gabe Cupps during the second half of their game Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Greenville, SC. TCU's win busted about half of all brackets.   (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Day one of the NCAA tournament busted a lot of brackets. Only about 14,000 flawless entries remain out of more than 36 million submitted across major platforms, reports Forbes, citing NCAA stats. The carnage started immediately: Over half of all brackets died with the opening game, when No. 9 TCU slipped past No. 8 Ohio State. Upsets by No. 12 High Point over No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 11 VCU over No. 6 North Carolina, No. 10 Texas A&M over No. 7 Saint Mary's, and No. 11 Texas over No. 6 BYU kept trimming the herd.

It could have been worse: Top-seeded Duke trailed No. 16 Sienna by 11 points at the half but came back to win, avoiding what would have been one of the biggest upsets in tournament history, per the Athletic. For the record, nobody has ever filled out a perfect bracket by nailing all 63 games, though prediction market Kalshi is dangling $1 billion if someone does this year.

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