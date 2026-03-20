Crown Princess: I Was 'Manipulated and Deceived' by Epstein

Norway's future queen is trying to get ahead of a scandal that keeps widening. Crown Princess Mette-Marit has publicly expressed regret over her past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, saying in an NRK interview televised Friday that she was "manipulated and deceived" by the convicted sex offender and "Of course, I wish I had never met him." Recently released US Justice Department files show the pair were in frequent contact from 2011 to 2014—years after Epstein's 2008 conviction—with the princess staying at his Palm Beach home in 2013, reports Reuters . "It is incredibly important for me to take responsibility for not checking his background more carefully," she said in the often tearful interview. She has not been accused of any crime.

The documents appear to undercut a 2019 statement in which Mette-Marit said she had not understood the extent of Epstein's offenses; one 2011 email shows her writing that she had Googled him and agreed "it didn't look too good," adding a smiley face. She told NRK she did not recall why she wrote it, but insisted she never saw illegal activity, though she admitted a "situation" on the last day of her stay in Florida made her uneasy. "I am overly trusting, I tend to think the best of people," she said, per the BBC. "But I also chose to end all direct contact with him. And it was because of such episodes as that."

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said it was important that she answered questions and noted her "genuine remorse." Crown Prince Haakon, seated beside her, voiced his support as the royal family weathers falling poll numbers, her serious lung illness, and the ongoing trial of her eldest son on rape and abuse charges. That trial wrapped Thursday with prosecutors seeking more than seven years behind bars for Marius Borg Hoiby. The BBC notes that Mette-Marit gave the interview Thursday and that "it is clear she waited for the trial to end before speaking publicly."