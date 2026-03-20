Actor Chuck Norris Is Dead at 86

Chuck Norris, the martial arts grandmaster and action star whose roles in Walker, Texas Ranger and other television shows and movies made him an iconic tough guy, has died at 86, reports the AP. Norris died Thursday, in what his family described as a "sudden passing." "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the family said in a statement. TMZ reports he had been hospitalized earlier this week in Hawaii after an unspecified medical emergency.