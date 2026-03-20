CBS News Shutting Down Famed Radio Network

CBS News is walking away from the medium that made its name: Its radio news service will cease operations on May 22, reports the Los Angeles Times . The shutdown—described by the newspaper as "stunning"—means the end of CBS News Radio's feeds to roughly 700 affiliates, including the long-running World News Roundup, on the air since 1938 and once anchored by Edward R. Murrow. In a staff memo, the company cited changing programming strategies at stations and "challenging economic realities" as making the service unsustainable.

"Unfortunately, this decision means that all positions within the CBS News Radio team are being eliminated," wrote CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss and CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, per Deadline. "We understand how difficult this news is for our staff and their colleagues, who have worked side by side with us to cover some of the most significant stories of our time." The move lands alongside fresh cuts across the CBS News division, with a new round of layoffs expected to hit about 6% of employees, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Weiss and Cibrowski framed the reductions as part of a pivot toward digital growth, saying new audiences are emerging "in new places." CBS News has been squeezed by falling TV ad revenue as viewers shift to streaming and social platforms. Flagship shows like CBS Evening News and CBS Mornings lag rivals, though 60 Minutes and CBS Sunday Morning remain bright spots. More restructuring is likely as parent company Paramount moves to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery and align CBS News with CNN.