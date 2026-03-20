US Is Investigating Colombian Prez Over Alleged Narco Ties

Colombia's president is facing a new kind of scrutiny from the country that's long been his key ally against drug trafficking. The New York Times reports in an exclusive that US federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn have opened criminal investigations into President Gustavo Petro, examining whether he met with narcotics traffickers and whether his 2022 campaign received money from them, according to three unnamed sources familiar with the probes. The inquiries, involving the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations, are in early stages, and it's not clear if they will lead to charges. There is no indication the White House pushed for the investigations, officials said.